South Africa: Health On Implementation of Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Doses

press release

The Department of Health is pleased to announce the details of the implementation of booster doses for the COVID-19 vaccines in use in the country.

The regulator, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) approved the use of Pfizer vaccine as a booster of the primary Pfizer vaccine two dose series some time ago. This approval is for the vaccination of people six months after the administration of the second dose (or in the case of immunocompromised people who receive an additional primary dose, after their third dose).

SAHPRA has also approved the use of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine for boosters of the single dose primary J&J schedule at least 2 months after primary vaccination.

The Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines for COVID-19 (VMAC) has advised the Minister regarding booster vaccines.

Thus, from 24th December 2021 the National Vaccination Programme will provide J&J booster vaccinations to anyone who received their last dose at least 2 months prior (24th October 2021 or before and from then on at least 2 months interval).

The recommended interval is after 2 months but preferably before 6 months from the primary dose.

From 28th December 2021 the National Vaccination Programme will provide Pfizer booster vaccinations to anyone who received their last dose at least 6 months since the second primary dose.

Booster doses are the same vaccine in the same dose administered to people who have had a primary vaccination series and are administered to allow the body to boost its immunity to the COVID-19 virus.