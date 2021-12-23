South Africa: Road Traffic Management Corporation Arrests Reckless Range Rover Driver

press release

The driver of a red Range Rover, who was seen in a viral social media video driving recklessly has been arrested.

Investigators from the Road Traffic Management Corporation's national anti-corruption unit identified the driver as businessman from Marble Hall in Limpopo.

He was arrested and taken to the Kameeldrift police station in Gauteng today where he was charged with reckless driving.

A video of the reckless driver emerged on social media on December 17, and it showed a man of the window of the moving vehicle along R573 Moloto Road. Investigations are continuing and the man is expected to appear in court soon.

The RTMC would like to call members to the public to report reckless and negligent driver on 0861 400 800 or to send WhatsApp messages to 083 293 7989.

Law enforcement officers are working hard to clamp down on lawlessness on the roads this festive season and a total of 2 639 drivers have been arrested since the start of the festive season on December 1 for various offences.

Members of the public are urged to work with the police to ensure that identify reckless drivers, speedsters and drunk drivers and face the full might of the law.