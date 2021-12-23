South Africa: Military Ombud Sends Condolences to Family of Corporal Tebogo Edwin Radebe

23 December 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

South African Military Ombud sends heartfelt condolences to the family of Corporal Tebogo Edwin Radebe, a member of the SANDF who lost his life in Mozambique

The South African Military Ombud Lt Gen (Ret) Vusumuzi Masondo wishes to extend his deepest condolences to the family of Corporal Tebogo Edwin Radebe who was shot and killed by insurgents on 20 December 2021 in Mozambique. Members of the SANDF who were deployed under Operation Vikela the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), lost one of their own after they were ambushed by the insurgents in Cabo Delgado Province east of Chai Village, Mozambique.

It is believed that amongst those who were injured during this ambush are the members of the SANDF's Special Forces and also some Mozambican soldiers were killed and wounded during this attack.

"On behalf of my Office, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased. May his soul rest in eternal peace, he paid the ultimate price. I wish all the Members who were injured and affected during this ambush a speedy recovery," said Masondo.

The Office of the Military Ombud was established in 2012 to investigate and ensure that complaints lodged in writing by the current and former SANDF members are resolved in a fair, economical and expeditious manner, regarding their conditions of service. Members of the public can also complain about the official conduct of members of the SANDF.

X