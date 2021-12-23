Tunisia: Circular Economy Initiative to Reduce E-Devices' Environmental Footprint

The Start-up TrustiT Sharek Initiative has succeeded in collecting, refurbishing and distributing more than 1,000 electronic devices from e-waste to pupils and students across Tunisia since the beginning of the pandemic, with the support of civil society and international organisations.

As part of this initiative, supported by the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), an event to raise awareness on the proper use of e-devices and the reduction of carbon footprint was hosted at The Dot (les Berges du Lac) on December 14, in the presence of the CFLI management team, representatives of academic beneficiaries and business partners.

The event was an opportunity to announce the inauguration, in the presence of the Canadian ambassador and corporate donors, of the collection and selective sorting centre on December 18 in Soukra.

The goal is to speed up the ecological impact through a process of awareness, collection and selective sorting of non-hazardous e-waste for reuse and preparation for recycling.

Actually, the Soukra centre (governorate of Ariana-Greater Tunis) covers the whole process of collecting non-hazardous e-devices, sorting and storing them for refurbishing a maximum number of devices for social causes or preparing them for clean recycling for local and international recycling partners in compliance with health rules and protection measures.

According to the Sharek Initiative, "it will also be a space for awareness raising and collaborative outreach of the 3Rs principles in partnership with volunteers and environmental organisations through the organisation of specific "Trash Party" or "Reparathon" events and specific training on the principles of circular economy and Green Attitude."

The volume of electrical and electronic equipment waste in Tunisia is growing considerably and continues to represent a real environmental problem, with more than 7kg per inhabitant annually.

Since March 2020, the Sharek initiative has been tackling this problem by opting to collect donations of non-hazardous e-waste (computers, tablets and smartphones) from responsible individuals and companies for sorting and refurbishing to be used for social causes (schoolchildren, students, the unemployed etc.).