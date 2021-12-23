Tunisia's Economic Situation and Ways Out of Crisis, At Heart of Experts' Debate

Tunis/Tunisia — To get out of the economic crisis in Tunisia, it is necessary to boost economic growth and development, considers expert and professor of economics Ryadh Jelili.

Speaking on December 23, at a colloquium organised by the e-journal "Montadayet" on "Tunisia's economic situation and ways out of the crisis," Jellili explained that the economic growth is mainly inherent to the production process.

"However, the production process in Tunisia is blocked, at the expense of the social categories who suffer from the worsening of their purchasing power and unemployment."

To remedy the situation, it is necessary, he said, to focus on manufacturing industries that will help gain in terms of added value, employment and integration into the international market especially as Tunisia has a wide experience and capacity in this field.

The value of manufacturing industries accounted for 19% before the revolution against 14.5% today. The sector contributes to 43% of salaried employment, he recalled, estimating that the most important sectors are those that meet both the requirements of the local market and the export market.

They are the agri-food sector, the electrical and mechanical industries, the chemical industries and the pharmaceutical industries.

A 4-year economic programme recommended

Taking the floor, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) expert and economics professor Ali Chebbi called for the establishment of a medium-term 4-year economic programme.

The authorities must focus their efforts under this programme on achievable objectives, he explained, further recommending policies geared towards the institutional, financial and industrial aspects.

At the operational level, the expert recommended devising a studied debt policy, through which the country sets conditions for debt sustainability and introduces medium and long-term reforms.

Chebbi pointed out the obstacles that Tunisia "has to overcome" despite the "structural opportunities, such as a fairly diversified economy, a relatively active private sector and an export potential."

These obstacles include macroeconomic fragility, stagnant growth and the unsustainability of the debt and the public deficit, in addition to "unprecedented structural unemployment, an unclear information environment and a continuous decline in investment."