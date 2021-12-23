Tunisia: Covid-19 - Gabes Reports 7 More Infections

23 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Gabes reported on Thursday 7 more COVID-19 infections from 48 tests.

The new cases were recorded in South Gabes (2), Ouedhref( 4) and Mareth (1).

The region has registered 22,538 cases, including 93 still virus-carriers and 22,445 recoveries since the outbreak of the pandemic, health watchdog unit coordinator in Gabes Houcine Jobrane said to TAP.

Besides, 15 COVID-19 patients are currently staying in the local hospitals, 1 of whom in IC, the same source specified, adding that the incidence rate in the region is estimated at 23% per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X