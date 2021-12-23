Tunisia: Covid-19 - Gabes Reports 7 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Gabes reported on Thursday 7 more COVID-19 infections from 48 tests.

The new cases were recorded in South Gabes (2), Ouedhref( 4) and Mareth (1).

The region has registered 22,538 cases, including 93 still virus-carriers and 22,445 recoveries since the outbreak of the pandemic, health watchdog unit coordinator in Gabes Houcine Jobrane said to TAP.

Besides, 15 COVID-19 patients are currently staying in the local hospitals, 1 of whom in IC, the same source specified, adding that the incidence rate in the region is estimated at 23% per 100 thousand inhabitants.