Nigeria: Just in - Abuja #EndSARS Panel Awards N146 Million Compensation for Police Brutality

Nengi Nelson/Unsplash
Social media was instrumental to the organisation and spread of the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria in October 2020.
23 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The NHRC announced the various amounts of money awarded by the #EndSARS to both deceased victims' families and survivors of rights abuses on Thursday.

The Abuja #EndSARS panel probing allegations of human rights violations perpetrated by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigerian police, on Thursday, awarded N146 million to victims of gross rights violations.

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, at the ceremony where the awards were announced on Thursday, said the monies were a symbolic gesture in assuaging the feelings of victims of the infringements."

At the emotionally charged ceremony, the deceased victims' families and survivors of rights abuses recieved dummy cheques as a mark of the awards.

The actual cheques are to be issued to them later.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the NHRC, which set up the federal government's panel of enquiry on police brutality in Abuja, said in March this year that 44 of the petitions submitted were about enforcement of judgments awarding damages against the police for rights violations.

The commission added that 20 of the petitions considered in just one day had a total of N575.8 million in judgment debts against the police.

The compensations in the judgments, according to the commission, were awarded in cases bordering on extra-judicial killing, unlawful arrest and detention, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment and torture, alleged enforced disappearance, confiscation of property, among others.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X