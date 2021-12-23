Uganda: Full Reopening of the Economy in Jeopardy As Covid-19 Cases Rise

Prime Minister Nabbanja warns of a third wave

The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has revealed that the country might be headed for a third wave of Covid-19, following a spike in cases of the virus.

The sharp rise is being aided by the Omicron variant, which is highly transmissible.

According to her, several reports given to her by the ministry of Health officials indicate an increase in the spread of the virus.

On December 20, the country recorded 502 cases of Covid-19, the highest in the last three months. Figures for the past two days are being compiled.

"Doctors and the ministry of health have told me that Mulago beds are becoming full. Covid-19 is real people. We need to vaccinate, wear masks and social distance. We shouldn't lose lives again," Nabbanja said.

In light of forceful vaccination of people especially traveling upcountry that has been evident in districts of Kabarole and Mbarara, the prime minister disagreed with the move adding that although Ugandans ought to be vaccinated to reduce the severity of the Covid-19 variant, it's an individual right to be vaccinated!

Of the reported 502 cases, Wakiso and Kampala registered the highest numbers according to results from the ministry of Health. Kampala had 238 cases, Wakiso reported 199 cases while Mbarara had 3 cases.

Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the executive director Uganda Virus Research Institute, said a team of experts is closely monitoring the new variant, Omicron.