Uganda: Nbl Starts Mobile Vaccination Drive

With vaccination points being set up near workplaces or homes residents in select areas are having more opportunity to access the vaccine as Nile Breweries Limited carries a mobile vaccination drive.

Launched in Lira, Masaka and Matugga so far, the mobile vaccination drive is aimed at reaching the vulnerable, elderly and those in hard to reach areas along the sales routes of the beer maker during the festive season.

"In his previous speech, President Museveni indicated the need to also reach far places and elderly who can't go to the vaccination centres. Out of this need, we have decided to intervene through having a Mobile Vaccination drive within select districts along the routes of our sales teams routine," said David Valencia, Country Director, Nile Breweries.

He said the company is collaborating with district health teams in the select areas to make vaccination more accessible to populations through setting up mobile vaccination points in a drive through system with up to 4 in a day in different locations.

In Lango subregion, areas reached included Akia Bal or, Agwetagwet , Boroboro Ober.

According to Sr Tino Tamil, from the District Health team, there was a huge turn up by youth.

"We vaccinated 654 and are very grateful for this initiative by Nile Breweries especially during the festive season," she said.

According to Monday Ojara, sales representative, Lango subregion, to enable the success of the mobile vaccination exercise majority of the local radio stations and the district Covid-19 task force partnered NBL in terms of mobilisation and transportation of the health workers.

"It was a great experience for the community to be vaccinated from their homes and places of work," he said.

In Masaka, areas reached yesterday and today included Nyendo, kyabakuza, kasijjagirwa , kirimya, Buwunga, Kabonera,Kyanamukaka.

Stephen Nyonyintono, NBL Local Sales Representative Matugga, revealed that NBL will hold the mobile drive in areas of Sanga, Nakukuba, Kasililwe and Gombe. The numbers are more than we anticipated, but the health teams are vigilant to ensure smooth vaccination.

According to Onapito Ekomoloit, Legal & Corporate Director Nile Breweries, the onus is on us as Ugandans to work together to beat Covid-19.

"We are saying, play your part, get vaccinated, because only if we each deliberately put in this effort will we be able to have our economy open," he said. The mobile drives will extent to Arua and Nebbi later this week.

Onapito highlighted that so far the company has supported ministry of Health in three vaccination drives including; Play Your Part stationary drives in 26 districts in November, Covid-19 Vaccination Run last week end at Kololo Airstrip and most recently the Mobile Vaccination drives.