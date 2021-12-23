Uganda: "We Won Outrightly" - NRM Defends Kayunga Victory

23 December 2021
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The ruling NRM party has defended its latest win in the Kayunga LC5 by-election last week.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, NRM Secretary General rubbished claims by the opposition, especially the National Unity Platform that the election in which Andrew Muwonge was declared winner was rigged.

"Our candidate Andrew Muwonge won and was rightly declared as winner by the Electoral Commission. Ignore those spreading propaganda that Electoral Commission rigged for NRM. We worked for this victory,"Todwong said.

Todwong said that whereas opposition parties expected a walkover in the election, the ruling NRM parties "did its homework" well by using "revolutionary methods" by touching base with communities and explaining in detail government programs that saw them win.

He accused the opposition of sour grapping after losing.

"They should stop crying foul about it. They should accept, concede defeat and plan better next time."

The National Unity Platform, whose candidate came second in the just concluded Kayunga LC5 by-election accused the ruling NRM party of rigging the highly contested polls.

According to NUP leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, there was ballot stuffing, voter bribery, intimidation and violence meted out by the state agencies in favour of the NRM candidate Andrew Muwonge.

NUP said their candidate won at 273 polling stations against Muwonge's 53 polling stations out of the 326 polling stations whose declaration forms they got.

The opposition party however noted they were to appeal the outcome of the election in court.

