South Africa: SA Drug Regulator Approves Pfizer and J&JCovid Vaccine Booster Shots for All

analysis

The Department of Health has announced details of the implementation of booster doses for the Covid-19 vaccines in use in the country.

All South Africans can now receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

"This approval is for the vaccination of people six months after the administration of the second dose (or in the case of immunocompromised people who receive an additional primary dose, after their third dose)," the department of health said in a statement.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) also approved the use of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine for boosters of the single dose primary J&J schedule at least 2 months after primary vaccination.

On Thursday, the department announced the details of the implementation of booster doses for the Covid-19 vaccines in use in the country after receiving advice from the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines for Covid-19.

From 24 December the National Vaccination Programme will provide J&J booster vaccinations to anyone who received their last dose at least two months prior (from 24th October 2021 or before) and from then on at least two months interval.

The recommended interval is after two months but preferably before six months from the primary...