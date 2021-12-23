Kenya: Communications Authority Slashes Calling Rates Effective January 1

Nairobi — Consumers will enjoy lower calling rates following the review of mobile termination rates and fixed termination rates by the Communications Authority of Kenya(CA).

The Authority on Wednesday cut the rates from Sh0.99 to Sh0.12 effective from January 1 2022.

CA said the cut will have a positive impact on both consumers and operators, adding the review will reduce the need for consumers to own multiple SIM cards as charges across networks come down.

"The review was founded on the recognition that higher mobile termination rates and fixed termination rates mean higher calling rates for consumer making it difficult go them to enjoy affordable communications services," CA said in a statement.

The Authority further noted that at the retail level, consumers will enjoy access to a variety of affordable services across networks while at the wholesale level operators will have more price flexibility.

Mobile termination rates and fixed termination rates are the costs that operators charge each other to allow customers communicate across networks.

The initiative is aligned with the Authority's Vision of a Digitally Connected Nation, as well as the National ICT Policy Guidelines 2020 broad goal of ensuring accessibility and affordability of ICTs by Kenyans.

This is not the first time that the Authority is lowering the rates. The first such determination was issued in 2007 and followed by another in 2010.