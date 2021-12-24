Nigeria: Dying of Cancer, Ondo Civil Servant Cries Out for Help Over N5m Operation

"I have spent more than N3.5m on this ailment, but I don't have money anymore to continue the treatment and go for the radiation operation."

While millions of Nigerians are in the mood for Christmas celebrations, Aderemi Olufemi, a civil servant in Ondo State, is in a battle for his life.

Doctors say he has cancer of the bladder and would need N5 milion for a radiation operation if he must live.

He has been on three pints of blood per week for over six months and has had chemotherapy.

A series of abdominal CT scans had also been carried out.

In spite of the interventions, Mr Olufemi's situation has only worsened as it was discovered the cancer was not responding to the chemotherapy.

The Akure-born patient was advised by medical experts who had been treating him at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Akure, and Ondo to go for a radiation operation.

According to him, he had already spent M3.5 million, which was all his savings, and had not improved.

His situation is now worsened by the realisation he could no longer raise any money since he had expended all he had.

His newest challenge is to raise N5 million urgently, which is the cost of a radiation operation as quickly as possible.

The radiation is expected to be carried out in a private hospital in the country, as public institutions available do not have functional facilities.

"I want to appeal to all Nigerians to help me so that I won't die," he said.

"I have spent more than N3.5m on this ailment, but I don't have money anymore to continue the treatment and go for the radiation operation.

"My wife had been to UCH and some other private hospitals. So, they gave estimation of what the operation would take."

Mr Olufemi's bank account details are 0034116617 GTBank. He can also be reached on his mobile lines: 07036321927, (His wife's 08168946842).

His wife, Ibidun Olufemi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the inability to raise the amount has kept her husband at home after they were discharged from the hospital.

"As I speak to you, his PCV is 16 percent and we have been buying blood to keep him going," she lamented.

She said each round of radiation would cost around N1million and the doctors advised that her husband would need at least three radiations.

Mr Olufemi is a civil servant, who works at the Ministry of Lands. His office has been notified about his predicament. According to his wife, promises have been made from his office, no help had come at the moment.

Mrs Olufemi also revealed that her husband had been suffering from the disease for the last 18 months.

"We have spent everything we have, sold our land, but we are yet to find solution," she added.

She noted that the leadership of the church they attend, Cherubim and Seraphim, had been supportive and had already made donations to the treatment.