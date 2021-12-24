Nigeria: Zamfara Commissioner Resigns, Takes Appointment As Commissioner in Imo

23 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The commissioner says she remains in good terms with Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara.

The Zamfara Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Rabi Shinkafi, has resigned her appointment to take up another commissionership appointment in Imo.

"I resigned my appointment as commissioner in Zamfara to enable me to pick another appointment as commissioner in Imo," Ms Shinkafi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau, the Zamfara Statevcapital, on Thursday.

"I am immensely grateful to Gov. Bello Matawalle and his Wife, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, for their kindness to me and for giving me the opportunity to serve Zamfara in different capacities.

"All the speculations in the social media about my resignation are completely false; it was just work of mischief makers," she said.

"I have a perfect and cordial relationship with the governor and his wife. I consider them as my family and they were in the picture of my going to Imo.

"Both Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo and Matawalle (of Zamfara) discussed it as fellow All Progressives Congress governors and as friends too," Ms Shinkafi added.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X