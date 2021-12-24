Nigeria: Police Arrest Suspected Supplier of Weapons to Bandits

"I only supply weapons to bandits. I have never killed people with these weapons."

The Katsina Police Command says it has arrested a 45-year-old man, Sani Mamuda, for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to bandits in Katsina and Zamfara States.

The Katsina Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Gambo Isa, disclosed this while parading the suspects on Thursday at the police headquarters in Katsina.

According to him, the suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning on his way to Zamfara to deliver two AK-47 rifles and two magazines loaded with 42 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition to bandits.

Mr Isa, a superintendent of police, further explained that the suspect concealed the weapons underneath the seat of the motorcycle he was riding to Zamfara state.

"On Dec. 22, 2021, at about 7:30 pm, based on credible intelligence, DPO Kurfi Division and team accosted Mamuda of Birnin Magaji Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.

"Mamuda, a notorious bandit and arms dealer who specializes in supplying weapons to bandits in the forests of Katsina and Zamfara states, was arrested along Kurfi-Batsari road while on transit from Katsina State to Zamfara State.

"Other items allegedly found on Mamuda were 12,000 CFR; N49,500; one Techno handset and two Airtel SIM cards.

"Mamuda confessed to have bought the two rifles at Mashi forest from one Masa'idu and one Abdullahi, who are now at large," Mr Isa said.

The police spokesperson said an investigation had already begun on the suspect, and that the suspect will be arraigned before a competent court after its completion.

The suspect, while responding to questions, confessed that he was taking the weapons to some bandits in Zamfara State.

Mr Mamuda said he used to make a profit ranging between N50,000 and N80,000 on each rifle sold.

He added, "The urge to make ends meet made me go into the business about two years ago. I only supply weapons to bandits. I have never killed people with these weapons." (NAN)