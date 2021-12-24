Nigeria: Meet Goya Menor, Artiste Behind Viral 'Ameno' Amapiano Remix

Not many are aware that the 26-year-old singer, who is an alumnus of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State , originally released the track on June 16.

"You want to bam bam, you want to chill with the big boys... " this is the lyrics almost every Nigerian youth is currently vibing to on social media.

The ladies can't get enough of it and neither can the DJs too.

'Ameno' Amapiano remix is no doubt, the tune of the season and the official 'Detty December' anthem in Nigeria, with little or no attention being paid to the artiste behind the song.

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Bright Goya, whose stage name is Goya Menor, is the star of the moment & man behind the track.

Not many are aware that the 26-year-old singer, an alumnus of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State Nigeria, originally released the track on June 16.

In the last six months, his management has spent a lot of funds on promotions to no avail.

It was not until December 2021, did the track begin to gather momentum, even beyond the shores of Nigeria, especially on social media.

As of press time, the Champions league used the track on its official Tik Tok account.

The track is currently number one in Jamaica, Uganda, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, South Africa, Thailand, Nigeria, Sweden, and still counting.

The use of the song in YouTube, Tik Tok snd Instagram videos led to its polarisation.

Who is Goya Menor?

The multi-talented singer, rapper, hype man, and mc's, first and biggest collaboration was with the Nigerian music star, Erigga, on his 2016 track 'Make I Yarn' .

Goya Menor's last single was released in 2020 and it was a huge flop. The singer said he almost gave up just decided to give it another try by releasing 'Ameno' remix. It picked up slowly and just when he was about to throw in the towel, something spectacular happened.

He said, "I didn't produce it as a major project. I produced it as a joke. It was just God because the song picked up in the first week of December after it went viral in Uganda. If I were to promote this song with my own resources this song wouldn't be a hit. It is a supernatural hit".

But underneath the viral tune is a strong message.

Goya Menor, who is a sociology graduate, told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that the song was recorded to educate the youth about the dangers of social vices like cultism and prostitution.

He described the track as an anti-cultism track.

'Ameno' amapiano remix

Ameno Amapiano remix by Goya featuring Nektunez has garnered over one million views on YouTube in six months.

It is currently topping the Apple music charts and Shazam playlist.

However, the Amapiano remix of 'Ameno' is a collaboration between Goya and Nektunez.

While Goya wrote the lyrics, sang, and rapped on the track, the US-based Ghanian-born Nektunez produced the Amapiano version of the song.

Amapiano, which has its origin from the streets of South Africa is gradually becoming the biggest sound in the world.

The best has been employed in some of Nigeria's biggest hit songs, like Rema's Woman (July 2020), DJ Kaywise's Highway (December 2020) Ke Star's - Focalistic remix (February 2021) Lojay's Monalisa (April 2021) amongst others.

The song, which has quickly become the go-to track on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram has made the singer an overnight sensation.

The viral hit 'Ameno' is already topping the charts, making it a massive breakthrough for Goya Menor.

Original version

Originally, 'Ameno' is a song by a French new-age musical project called Era.

It was released in June 1996 as a single from their self-titled debut album Era and it became a chart success in France, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland and Latin America.

The song has been interpreted many times and is very popular in covers and parodies.

The famous versions include DJ Quicksilver (2000), Roberto Molinaro techno mix version in Italy (2005), French tenor Vincent Niclo interpretation with the Red Army Choir (2012) and most recently, Goya Menor's 2021 remix.

New found fame

'Ameno' amapiano remix has no doubt earned him an express flight to stardom.

The hit song has given the young music star a really busy December. He performed the 'Ameno' amapiano remix at the popular Livesport music festival and alongside Tiwa Savage the previous week.

The artiste said was inspired to record the song after he had listened to the original version being played in clubs.

Luckily for him, while searching for the original version of the song, he stumbled upon Neptunez' Amapiano version of the song.

That singular discovery birthed the collaboration that produced the 'Ameno' amapiano remix.

Since its release, the song has been enjoyed and appreciated by not just Africans alone, but Europeans and Americans alike.

This feat has greatly influenced the growth of the singer's fan base

Goya Menor, who said he refuses to be a one-hit wonder, is set to thrill his fans with even more amazing hits, as he welcomes collaboration deals with big names in the music industry, like Zoro.