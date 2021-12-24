Rwanda Becomes Founding Member of Digital Cooperation Organisation

The Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) has today announced the further expansion of its membership by welcoming the Republic of Rwanda as a member state.

Rwanda becomes the eighth founding member to join this organisation.

The announcement means that the multilateral organisation dedicated to enabling a globally inclusive digital economy now represents more than half a billion people globally following its establishment in November 2020.

Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya welcomed the development on the basis that it will further strengthen her organisation's impact in creating a more inclusive global digital economy.

"The Digital Cooperation Organization is now enabling more than half a billion people across member states to connect with and prosper in the digital economy, particularly underrepresented groups such as women and young people."

She added, "I am thrilled to welcome the Republic of Rwanda as a member state of the DCO and commend Rwanda's leadership in this area. Rwanda will further strengthen our organization's impact in creating a more inclusive global digital economy."

AlYahya also pointed out that her organization was committed to supporting leaders and communities across Rwanda, whether large or small, public or private, in their efforts to enable digital prosperity for all.

The Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire said that DCO's mission is well in line with Rwanda's ambitions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Rwanda is happy to join the DCO whose mission aligns with our digital transformation agenda, reaffirming our commitment to enabling digital access and opportunities for the people of Rwanda."

"Joining the DCO is an opportunity to be part of platform and broader network through which we will build global partnerships, in the public and private sector including startups that will deliver an inclusive digital economy for Rwanda."

Rwanda has prioritised digital economy policies through Rwanda's Smart Rwanda Master Plan and National Information and Communication Infrastructure strategies.

Just recently, the government unveiled the Kigali Innovation City master plan which is planned to serve as a tech and innovation hub for the region.

Rwanda also announced a $100 million project to increase access to broadband and selected digital public services and to strengthen the digital innovation economy.

DCO has built its membership to eight states representing more than half a billion people, and confirmed five global initiatives to support policymakers, youth, women, and entrepreneurs.

Other members include the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

eashimwe@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EdwinAshimwe