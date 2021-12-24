Rwanda: Weatherman Predicts Rainy Festive Season

Rwanda Meteorology Agency has predicted a festive season that is characterised by rain in different parts of the country.

According to a forecast released on Thursday, December 23, the City of Kigali is expected to experience scattered rains on Christmas Eve, rains with thunder on Christmas, light rain showers on Boxing Day and normal rain on Monday, December 27.

Almost the same is predicted in a number of other districts, for example, Ngoma is expected to have light scattered rains on Christmas Eve, light rains with thunder on Christmas, normal rains on Boxing Day, and clouds with light rains on Monday, December 27.

Light rains are predicted on Christmas Eve in Nyagatare District, rains with thunder on Christmas, light rains on Boxing Day, and cloudy weather with light rains on the following day.

Normal rains are predicted to fall in Gicumbi on Christmas Eve, heavy rains with thunder on Christmas, light rains on Boxing Day, and cloudy weather with rains on the day after.

In Musanze, Christmas Eve is expected to be cloudy with rains, Christmas moderately rainy with thunder, Boxing Day moderately rainy with thunder as well, and the following day cloudy with light rains.

For Rubavu, Meteo predicts a Christmas Eve that is cloudy with rains, a Christmas with moderate rains and some thunder, a Boxing Day with moderate rains and thunder as well, while the day after is anticipated to be cloudy with light rains.

Rusizi is expected to have moderate rains on Christmas Eve, heavy scattered rains on Christmas, moderate rains on Boxing Day, and low level clouds with light rains on the following day.

In Karongi, the weather is anticipated to be cloudy with light rains on Christmas Eve, and then light rains with thunder will be experienced on Christmas, moderate rains with thunder on Boxing Day, and cloudy weather with light rains on the day after.

Moderate rains are expected in Huye on Christmas Eve, moderate scattered rains on Christmas, moderate rains on Boxing Day, while low level clouds with light rains are expected on the day after.

Nyamagabe is expected to have moderate rains on Christmas Eve, moderate scattered rains on Christmas, moderate rains on Boxing Day, and low level cloudy weather with light rains on the following day.

In Ruhango, it is predicted to be mostly cloudy with light rains on Christmas Eve, while scattered light rains are expected on Christmas, low level cloudy weather with light rains on Boxing Day, and cloudy weather with scattered rains on the day after.