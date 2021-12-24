Rwanda: 300 RDF Officers Complete Basic Special Operation Course

A total 302 special operations forces have completed an 11 months Basic Special Operation Forces training at the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) in Nasho in Kirehe District.

The ceremony was presided over by the Rwanda Defence Force Army Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Mubarakh Muganga on behalf of the RDF Chief of Defence Staff.

They include 18 junior officers (lieutenants) and 284 at the rank of private including 12 females, according to a statement from Rwanda Defence Force.

"This milestone demonstrates another step in achieving the objective of developing forces with special force skills provided for by RDF leadership guidance," reads part of the statement.

The newly trained group, the statement added, demonstrated effective skills in special operations tactics, river and water crossing, military topography, combat engineering, airborne operations, shooting as well as hand to hand combat skills.

General Muganga commended the graduates for their milestone achievement, commitment and discipline.

He also urged the graduates to use the special skills acquired to protect the sovereignty of Rwanda and protect its people.

The overall best officer, Lt Robert Mugabe said that his success during the training was due to teamwork and emphasised he will use the acquired knowledge to fulfil future military career assignments.

