Rwanda: More Rwandan Officers to Attend Sri Lankan Elite Military College

More Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) officers will be trained in Sri Lanka, thanks to a renewed deal between the Ministry of Defence (MINADEF) and the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU), a prestigious military college in the Asian country.

The deal was first signed in 2015, and since then, about 35 young Rwandans have graduated from KDU in aeronautical engineering and aircraft maintenance.

With its renewal, a bigger number of officers are expected to pursue their academic programmes at the university, especially in the fields of aeronautical engineering, aircraft maintenance, electrical and mechanical engineering, mechatronics, biomedical engineering, architecture, computer sciences and computer engineering and many other options in science and technology.

Rwanda's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Jacqueline Mukangira delivers remarks during the signing event

Jacqueline Mukangira, Rwanda's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka signed the deal on behalf of MINADEF and the Ministry of Education. Mukangira is resident in India.

The signing ceremony was overseen by Major General Milinda Peiris, the Vice Chancellor of KDU, in the presence of a number of other Sri Lankan dignitaries.

In her speech, the High Commissioner commended the friendly relationship between Rwanda and Sri Lanka.

She told her audience about Rwanda, describing it as a "fast developing, transformed, stable and stronger nation with zero tolerance to corruption."

The signing event also provided occasion for the High Commissioner to meet Rwandan officer cadets who have been studying at the Sri Lankan college.

Two of these were decorated with the rank of second lieutenant on December 19 after successful completion of their academic and military program.

Rwanda's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Jacqueline Mukangira speaks to Rwandan officer cadets who have been studying at the Sri Lankan college. Courtesy

Meanwhile, Rwanda and Sri Lanka also have an agreement in defence and security, where every year, one Rwanda military officer is provided a Masters scholarship at the Sri Lankan Defence College in Security Studies.

Graduates of the Sri Lankan Defence College have been visiting Rwanda as a study tour program.

Officials pose for a group photo after signing the agreement