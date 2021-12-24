Uganda: Cheptegei, Chemutai Soared At Olympics

In a year of the Olympics, nothing was about to take precedence in the athletics realm. And for many Ugandans, the anticipation was palpable, because of long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei.

Following the two world records he had set in the 10,000 and 5,000-metre races in 2020, the Olympics could not come sooner. And they duly came, albeit a year late, starting on July 24. The nation waited with bated breath, anxious for Cheptegei to win gold in both the aforementioned races.

Together with his compatriot Jacob Kiplimo, they were expected to do a Uganda one and two, because even Kiplimo had looked sharp heading into the games. However, Cheptegei and Kiplimo could only manage to finish two and three, bagging silver and bronze in the 10,000 metres, which is the former's best race. If such a finish had happened in the 2016 Olympics, it would have been considered extraordinary.

Yet, because of the high standards Cheptegei had set, winning gold at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha in the 10,000 metres, bagging silver in Tokyo had an anticlimactic feeling about it.

In truth, many Ugandans were deflated, possibly he was too. And although Cheptegei went on to win gold in the 5,000 metres, his success, which by any standards, is legendary, would have been considered "out of this world" had he completed the double gold in Tokyo.

On the other hand, with the spotlight more on Cheptegei, Kiplimo, who won bronze at the Olympics in the 10,000 metres, has appeared to have minimal pressure. Perhaps, that is what enabled him craft his skill better, and continued to win quietly. In November, Kiplimo set a new world record when he won the Lisbon half marathon in 57:31. The previous record was 57:32.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uganda had the unimpressive record never having a woman win an Olympic medal. That was until Peruth Chemutai won it in the 3,000-metre steeplechase. She surprised the entire nation, as much as she stirred delight. In fact, no one seemed to care that in her two races since the Olympics, one of which was at the Wanda Diamond League, she finished seventh.

Since then, Chemutai has been struggling with injuries. But she is expected to be back in the new year, following her recent resumption of training. Incidentally, lack of appropriate training facilities came to the fore this year, as national trials, to enable athletes get a shot at qualifying for the Olympics, were postponed several times.

This was because the only place, Namboole stadium, where athletes would more easily qualify, because of the standard tartan surface, had been cordoned off as a Covid-19 treating facility. It was a watershed moment as far as Uganda's lack of sports infrastructure is concerned.

So, in August, Cheptegei launched a Shs 1.7 billion fundraising campaign, to construct a training centre in Kapchorwa. This is intended to provide opportunity for more athletes to be nurtured in order to develop their skill.