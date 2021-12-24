Rwanda: Sc Kiyovu Edge Past Rutsiro to Maintain Top Spot

AS Kigali 1-1 Gasogi

Espoir 3-1 Bugesera

Kiyovu 1-0 Rutsiro FC

League leaders SC Kiyovu defeated Rutsiro FC 1-0 on Wednesday at the Kigali Regional Stadium in Nyamirambo to maintain their lead on top of the league table in the national football league.

The match's lone goal was scored by Burundian Abedi Bigirimana after just ten minutes of the first half to take Christian Francis Haringingo's team to 23 points, four ahead of second-placed Rayon Sports after 10 matches.

Kiyovu started the game in a more aggressive and attacking style and before the visitors could settle, they were already behind, courtesy of the on-form Bigirimana's towering header off Pascal Dukuzeyezu's cross from the left flank.

The table leaders continued to pile pressure on Rutsiro FC but Bigirimana, who signed this season, failed to double his side's lead in the 25th minute when his shot went inches wide of the goal post.

The second half started with Kiyovu hunting for a second goal but Rutsiro looked more composed and denied the Mumena-based side any space.

Meanwhile, Gasogi Utd held AS Kigali to 1-1 draw, Hussein Shaban scored for the Citizens after 22 minutes while Herron Berian equalized in the 30th minute.

Kiyovu leads the table with 23 points, four ahead of rivals Rayon Sports, APR, and AS Kigali respectively.

