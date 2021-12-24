Nigeria: Beauty Can Take You Places but Brain Would Make You a Force to Reckon With - Actress, Amaka Chukwujekwu

24 December 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Talented screen diva and Delta state born super star, Amaka Chukwujekwu have revealed that staying relevant in the movie industry is beyond just physical appearance as your intellect is more needed to position you as a force to reckon with.

The crop science graduate of Federal University of Technology, Owerri and a former beauty queen to behold doubles as an emerging star in the movie ' Grace Dust' where she played the lead role and gave an exceptional performance.

Speaking further on why your intellect and delivery matters as a yardstick to measure growth, she said ' Beauty can take you places and allow you meet people beyond your pay grade but what do you bring to the table aside from the good looks. Your ability to be responsive give you an edge over others' .

Citing Nigerian lawmaker, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and Ebonylife CEO, Mo Abudu as an example of beauty with brain; Amaka noted that these females and many others have distinguished themselves in their chosen field and at the same time have created lots of Job opportunities for people to explore.

