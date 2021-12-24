Kenya: Homeboyz Beat Holders Tusker to Storm FKF Premier League Summit

Nairobi — George Odiwuor's volleyed goal in the fourth minute of the game handed Kakamega Homeboyz a 1-0 victory over defending champions Tusker FC as abana abeingo stormed the summit of the FKF Premier League standings.

Odiwuor shot home unmarked at the backpost after the Tusker backline struggled to clear away a freekick inside the box, in a few nervy moments for the brewers.

The victory took Homeboyz top with 24 points, three ahead of second placed KCB with the Christmas break coming up. The victory also preserved Homeboyz's unbeaten run.

Tusker have meanwhile lost their fourth match of the season after playing eight and are languishing 14 points behind the leaders with only two matches at hand.

"It wasn't a good day in office and we didn't play well today," a dejected Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano stated.

After conceding, Tusker put up a fight to get back into the match and they came close in the 19th minute when off a Daniel Sakari long throw, Deogratious Ojok flicked the ball towards goal but his header was cleared off the line by Brian Eshihanda.

They had an even better chance in the 26th minute but Daniel Sakari missed a sitter.

Off a swift counter attack, Shami Mwinyi, lining up against his former employers, sped off on the right before cutting in a low cross that found Sakari, also a former Homeboyz player, unmarked two yards from goal.

However, he could not put his effort low as he skied over from close range.

But, Homeboyz finished the half on the high with Patrick Matasi making two saves. His first was awkward. Off a long booted clearance from Odiwuor, the ball took an awkward bounce ahead of him and looked to loop over into the net.

However, the keeper backtracked to tip the ball behind.

A minute later, Charles Momanyi cleared the ball off the line and from the resultant set piece, Matasi made a fine low save to deny Moses Mudavadi who took a volley from range after the defence half cleared the ball.

In the second half, Homeboyz defended deep and Tusker piled the pressure. Coach Matano made changes to swing the balance of the team, Humphrey Mieno coming on for Wellington Ochieng who had been deployed as a deep six.

Lawrence Luvanda and Joshua Ibrahim were also brought in for Ojok and Sakari.

Despite concerted efforts and increased attacks, Tusker couldn't get a way back into the game as pressure now mounts on coach Matano and his charges.