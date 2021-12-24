Zimbabwe: Covid Rules Violators Nabbed

24 December 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo yesterday arrested over 100 people for violating Covid-19 regulations,

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga on Tuesday urged officers commanding provinces to be tough with those found violating Covid-19 regulations.

"We have arrested over 100 people for failing to mask up, violating curfew orders and public drinking," Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended COVID lockdown measures by a further two weeks following a sharp rise in confirmed cases. The announcement also followed the detection of the Omicron variant in the country.

Under the new measures, returning residents and visitors must undergo PCR tests and be quarantined at their own expense, regardless of the PCR test result; curfew runs from 9pm to 6am while a ban on alcohol consumption at bottlestores stands.

