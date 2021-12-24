Kenya: IEBC, Police Commission Unveil Joint Election Security Project

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has teamed up with the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) and other security sector players to implement a program dubbed the Election Security Arrangement Project (ESAP) ahead of 2022 polls.

Kenya is slated to hold its elections on August 9, 2022 in what is expected to be a highly competitive elections pitting Deputy President William Ruto against his arch rival, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

IEBC said Thursday the inter-agency team was in Kisumu to review and develop elections security training material.

"The team is developing strategy document on public awareness and sensitization campaign on election security, communications draft for sharing with public and Special Interest Groups," IEBC said.

The electoral body stated that the team is developing the strategy document on public awareness and sensitization campaign on election security, communications draft on the International Electrotechnical Commission for sharing with public and special interest groups.

"ESAP team also held planning meeting in Mombasa, high-level discussions between IEBC Commissioners and top leadership of NPSC and reviewed ESAP Materials (Handbook on Election Security, Election Security Guide/Police Role Card, training manual and joint implementation plan," the IEBC added.

This move comes in the wake of increased concerns over heightened political tension ahead of the high-stake polls which as president Uhuru Kenyatta's 10-year reign comes to an end.

On October 22- The National Police Service assured its commitment to peaceful 2022 general elections during a high-level meeting between top security players and officials from the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC)

Speaking to Capital FM, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso stated that the meeting which was co-chaired by IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and Inspector General Police Hillary Mutyambai brought together technical teams from both sides and was meant to discuss critical issues and other areas of cooperation ahead of the August 9, 2022 general elections.

The high-level meeting was also attended by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) chief George Kinoti, as well as Deputy Inspector Generals of Police Edward Mbugua (Regular Police) and Police DIG Noor Gabow (Administration Police).

"Basically, the agenda was just to brainstorm and share ideas on election preparedness 2022. Both sides are committed in provision of peaceful, fair and credible elections," said Shioso.

Shioso added that both sides are committed to the provision of peaceful, fair and credible elections adding that more engagements between the two parties on elections are on the pipeline.