Namibia: Crimes That Shook Namibia in 2021

News - National | 2021-12-23

- PUYEIPAWA NAKASHOLE, MERCY KARUUOMBE, SOPHIE TENDANE, and ELIASER NDEYANALE

AS the year comes to an end, The Namibian takes a look at some of the most shocking crime stories published this year.

Man killed for asking for beer

In January, Jafet Benjamin (34) was killed after he asked his alleged killer for beer.

The incident took place at the Ikongelombepo cucashop at Oshipya B village in the Oshana region.

According to Benjamin's mother, Petrina Raymond (53), he was allegedly assaulted and killed after asking the 33-year-old suspect for beer.

Man killed for staring at urinating suspect

In March, Clinton Erastus (23) was killed in a stabbing incident after he allegedly stared at a urinating man.

The incident took place at Katutura's Maroela area after the suspect allegedly asked Erastus why he was staring at him while he was urinating.

Teacher allegedly strangles, stabs colleague

In March, Fransina Mwetufa (27), a teacher at Limbandungila Combined School at Eenhana, allegedly strangled her colleague, Hilma Iindongo (25), before stabbing her multiple times in the neck and face with a knife.

Woman stabbed at church altar

In May, Madikizela Horaes (22) was allegedly stabbed 10 times by her ex-boyfriend in front of a church altar at Khorixas. The church is the /Ore-om wing of the Uitani parish of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Republic of Namibia.

N$2 million stolen from former diplomat's home

In August, three unknown suspects wearing Covid-19 personal protective equipment broke into former diplomat Johannes Nakambo's house at Omangundu village and allegedly stole more than N$2 million in cash.

The suspects were armed with pistols and allegedly broke into the house after Nakambo and his wife left.

Man slits girlfriend's throat

In August, Malen Paulus (41) died after she was allegedly killed by her boyfriend with an Okapi knife at Enyana village in the Ohangwena region.

Ohangwena man accused of killing father with panga

In September, a 22-year-old man from Oshuulula village in the Ohangwena region was arrested after he allegedly killed his father (62) with a panga.

According to the police, the young man cut his father's throat with the panga and chopped off his hands.

The police suspected the motive for the murder to be revenge, as the suspect had been arrested earlier in the same month in connection with malicious damage to property.

The man's parents reported the incident to the police after he allegedly destroyed goods in their house.

Rectal 'medicine' kills church members

In September pastor Engelbercht Hamutenya (25) and his assistant were arrested after they allegedly gave four congregants 'medicine' laced with methylated spirits, salt, and vinegar.

The mixture was administered rectally through a pipe.

Three congregants died, while the fourth was in a serious condition. The victims were allegedly charged N$4 600 in total for their 'treatment'.

The incident took place at Mutengo village in the Kavango West region.

Two arrested over body in freezer

In October, the body of Levi Paulus (22) was found in a freezer at Katutura.

The police at the time said the incident took place between 29 and 30 October.

Paulus' two cousins, aged 22 and 35, were arrested and charged in connection with the murder.

Man kills wife, self

In November, Epafras Nambudunga (45) allegedly killed his wife, Aina Nangolo, before taking his own life at their house at Okahao in the Omusati region.

Wedding guest found raped, murdered and mutilated

In December, the community of Stinkwater in the Dordabis area was in shock after Lydia Garises (23) was raped, murdered, and mutilated at the settlement.

Her body was found in a mountainous area, with her private parts removed.

Police reservist kills prison officer girlfriend

In December, police reservist Onesmus Kalipi allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, Selma Ruben (26), a correctional service officer at the Oluno Rehabilitation Centre.

The shooting incident took place at Shinime Shiivula at Ondangwa.

Ruben was shot three times in the stomach and right arm, and was taken to the Onandjokwe Lutheran Hospital for treatment, but died on the same day.