Rwanda: Rayon Pick Another Win As Etincelles Grab First Three Points

Rayon Sports continued their impressive form by winning back to back games as they pipped Police FC by a goal to nothing in a crunch duel on Wednesday, December 22.

Cameroonian forward Wily Onana was the goal scorer.

Elsewhere in Ngoma, Etoile de l'est proved too stubborn for champions APR FC as they held them to a shocking 2-2 draw at home.

Ghanaian striker Peter Agblevor netted a brace for the newly promoted side within twelve minutes to take his tally for the season to four before APR fought back with goals from Yves Ngunga and Yannick Bizimana.

Also at the Ubworoherane Stadium, Musanze FC recorded their biggest win so far this season by annihilating Marines FC by five goals to one.

Ben Ocen netted a brace with Eric Angua, Anicet Muhire and Jean Luc Kwizera adding to the tally. Marines' consolation was scored by Desire Mugisha.

Mukura FC interim coach Canisius Nshimiyimana got off to a bright start as he came to Kigali to beat Gorilla FC by one goal to nil. Moise Nyarugabo was the goal hero

Meanwhile at the Umuganda Stadium, Etincelles recorded their first win of the season as they beat Gicumbi by two goals to nothing. Rodrigues Murengezi and Isaac Muganza were the goal scorers.

Espoir host Bugesera FC on Thursday afternoon in Rusizi whereas league leaders Kiyovu Sports take on Rutsiro FC. Gasogi will battle AS Kigali.