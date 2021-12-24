Rwanda: Ghyslain Tchiamas Resigns As Gicumbi Coach

23 December 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Gicumbi FC head coach Football Ghyslain Bienvenue Tchiamas has parted ways with the club following their 2-0 defeat to relegation threatened Etincelles FC in week ten of the Rwandan premier league.

Reports reaching Times Sport are that the 48-year-old tactician tended in his resignation letter shortly after the defeat to the bottom placed side though his main reasons are yet to be known.

He previously handled teams including CS La Mancha, Diables Noirs and Sportif Otoho before being appointed as Gicumbi head coach on November 8, 2021.

He led Gicumbi to only one win which was against Gorilla in the four games he was in charge as head coach of the club.

