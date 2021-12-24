Liberia - Sasstown Students Elated Over Newly Constructed School Building

Over 100 elementary students in the Sasstown Community, Grand Kru County have happily bid farewell to their old dirt bricks' building which outlived its usefulness, and have rushed to occupy the newly constructed building of the George Tùgbe Worjloh Elementary School.

The Daily Observer has gathered that even prior to its full completion, in November 2021, the students occupied the George Tùgbeh Worjloh Elementary School, but it seems the passion grew when the building has finally been painted, including the chalkboards and desk-bench (sitting capacity) provided.

The cost of the construction including the furniture and other costs is US$60,000.00, according to the school authorities.

Amid the excited school-going children in their new school, the Office of the Grand Kru County District #2 Representative and Deputy Speaker, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, has announced that the dedication of the School is finally set for the end of this month.

This will be the second school dedicated in two months. The first was the John Fannoh Karpeh (Chemgbetee) Elementary School in Dorboh Statutory District.

"We are grateful to God for the collective effort of everyone," an official statement from the Office of the Deputy Speaker noted.

The 10-classroom building was funded by Rep. Cllr. Koffa and it is aimed at improving the quality of education and ensuring a more conducive learning environment in the county.

Also, the Grand Kru County District #2 Representative has announced eight (8) major development initiatives to be undertaken across the county in continuation of his plan for more developments.

The eight development projects are a part of other projects, some of which are already completed and furnished. They include the John Fannoh Karpeh (Chemgbetee) and George Tugbeh Worjloh Elementary Schools, five hand pumps, and the procured 100 solar street lights for Borlloh, all costing about US$180,000.00 (L$25.2m), the deputy speaker office has disclosed.

Accordingly, up to current, the Deputy Speaker, through the Office of the District Coordinator Chris Joboe has paid L$1.2m to settle the full tuitions registration fees, and other requirements for the academic school year 2021/20202 for 203 scholarship students, attending the 15 schools, both private and public, in the six Statutory Districts, Electoral District #2, of Grand Kru County.

The beneficiary schools are St. Peter Claver Elementary & Junior High, J. J. Dickson United Methodist, Richard Henry Elementary & Junior High, Barclayville Central High, Buah Central High, Fennitoe Elementary & Junior High, and the F. F. Doe Elementary & Junior High School.

Others are Barfoh Orphanage Mission School, Dweken United Methodist School, S. S. Chea Elementary & Junior High School, Nifu Elementary & Junior High School, New Dio Elementary & Junior High School, Betu Elementary & Junior High School, Sasstown High School, and the George Tùgbeh Worjloh Elementary School.

Mr. Joboe said: "The Deputy Speaker's development efforts are so tremendous. He's engaging in sustainable development and doing meaningful investments, especially in the area of education such as the construction and renovation of schools, compensation of volunteer teachers, provision of school furniture and Stationery, payment of Students' tuition/fees, among others."

It may be recalled, the Office of the Deputy Speaker announced on Monday, 13th December 2021, the implementation of eight major projects at the cost of L$8 million with a US equivalent of $57,840.

"We have made payments of US$4,680 for Grand Kru Students at the United Methodist University (UMU); US$8,700 for local scholarship affecting students in Buah, Barclayville, Bolloh, Jloh, Forpoh and Sasstown; US$10,000 to secure drugs and equipment for the opening of Buah Jlateken Clinic, and US$12,000 for the first phase of the rehabilitation of Dweken to Parluken road," Chief of Office Staff Koffa said.

Additionally, he said, "Payment of US$10,000 for the continuation of the District-wide hand pump project had been made; purchasing of a brand new 350 watts transmitter for Voice of Sasstown (95.5FM) in the tone of US$3,200 and 200 bags of cement at the cost of US$4,000 for the renovation/extension of the Voice of Sasstown Studio (95.5FM) completed, and payment of US$5,000 for the starting of the final phase of the Taybu Elementary School in Buah Statutory District."

Meanwhile, COS Koffa says the Deputy Speaker is expected to make his fourth traditional and annual visit to the district if there will be no restricted health protocol.

He has accordingly planned to visit the completed school projects in Chemgbetee and Sasstown Downbeach, and the ongoing Taybu School including the constructed hand pumps in Felorken Harrisville, Small Suehn, Big Suehn, Topor, and Upper Felenken. The Deputy Speaker will also visit the Barclayville Central High School that had undergone renovation through the instrumentality and commitment of Cllr. Koffa. Two cheques in both currencies of thirty thousand United States Dollars (US$ 30,000.00) and three million four hundred and fifty-two thousand Liberian Dollars (L$3,452,000.00) were presented to Mr. Paul J. Wallace, principal of the school.

COS Koffa said the Deputy Speaker will also visit the Bolloh Roads, do construction work on the Dweken to Parluken road, assess the land given for the construction of Orange GSM tower in Dweken.