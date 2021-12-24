Kenya: Nairobi's Tallest Tower, GTC, Now Open for Business

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at the official commissioning of the Nairobi Global Trade Center Office Tower in Westlands, Nairobi City County on December 23, 2021.

Nairobi — Global Trade Center (GTC) Office Tower was illuminated in an auspicious ceremony on Wednesday night to mark its readiness for occupancy. President Uhuru Kenyatta flipped the switch to light up the 42 - floor -184-meter skyscraper that has been under construction since October 2014.

"The lighting up of the GTC Office Tower was intended to convey our readiness to lease out office space in the newest addition to the skyline in Nairobi," said Avic's Kenya Managing Director, Gong Yuxian.

"As the Government of Kenya, we applaud the AVIC team for this milestone, and as a flagship project in Kenya's Vision 2030, I am proud to see it come to fruition," said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Perfect office space and location are often at the forefront of any business owner's mind when looking for a new office. The skyscraper is situated in Westlands, Nairobi's emerging central business district, next to Waiyaki way and Forest Road, two of the city's arterial roads that connect the city's highway network.

Its location is ideal for Fortune Global 500 companies and renowned global corporations looking to leverage the mixed-use development and enjoy the world-class AAA standard office the building offers

"The GTC Tower was built pegged on the HOPSCA (hotel, office, parking, shopping mall, convention, and apartment) concept for architecture design. The first of its kind in East Africa with an aim to improve the quality of life and to enhance the residential value of the Westland area." added Yuxian.

HOPSCA projects essentially create the ideal habitat model and address the needs of tenants who are looking for interconnectivity to its surrounding areas

"In a busy city such as Nairobi, tenants are increasingly looking for versatile premises that can provide their daily needs and activities at their doorstep, eliminating the need to travel to the office or get stuck in traffic to get basic needs such as groceries, and going to the gym," said Yuxian.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The GTC project is an ultra-premium HOPSCA in Nairobi which boasts East Africa's tallest office tower, a 35-level hotel tower that will host the star-studded luxury five-star JW Marriot Hotel, 4 residential & serviced apartment towers 24 to 28 levels & a luxury boutique mall.

Since the groundbreaking of the construction of the Global Trade Centre (GTC) project, the investor AVIC International Real Estate (Kenya) Ltd has made direct investment valued at over Ksh 40 billiion. The development has created employment for thousands of Kenyans, and it is bound to create several business opportunities for the Kenyan economy.

The I love Nairobi logo is printed on the high-rise windows of the GTC office tower to celebrate the cultural diversity and vibrancy of the city as well as communicate optimism to Nairobi residents and tourists.

"Nairobi is a lovely city with a mix of amazing cultures, friendly people and great weather. We decided to print the I love Nairobi logo on the building to show our love and appreciation for the city. The completion of the GTC Office Tower is a sign that Kenya is a strong draw for investors," added Yuxian.

Nairobi's skyline has undergone significant changes over the last few years. The 42 level 3A Plus GTC office tower cuts across the city's new skyline, marking the rise of Westland into the city's business hub.

The combination of infrastructure development and new buildings has seen Nairobi shed its old look and transition into a modern metropolis. GTC represents an overall upgrade of urban lifestyle in Kenya with its four benchmark elements of invaluable flows of global elites, intelligence, and capital.