Uganda: I Am the New Mother for Busoga, Says Deputy Speaker Among

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has assured the people of Busoga that she is ready to sort out the issues affecting them as their new mother.

Speaking to locals in Kigulu South Constituency on Wednesday, Among who is the region for a number of days described Busoga as her second home, noting that she will do everything it takes to help sort out the issues in the region.

"You are not political orphans. Even the Bible says when one door is closed another one is opened. The one which opened is the one that brought Anita. Me and the Speaker Jacob Oulanyah have agreed we must sort out the issues of Busoga. We will make sure we work with you. I want to tell you that I am going to be the mama Busoga," Anita Among said.

Speaking amid cheers from the local population that had gathered to listen to her, Anita Among who was speaking through an interpreter seemed to sting former Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga who for long described herself as mama Busoga which can loosely be translated as the mother for Busoga.

Kadaga was defeated by Jacob Oulanyah in the speakership race earlier this year.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament said when one door was closed, another one opened for the people of Busoga and noted that government is ready to assist them in any way.

Among however asked the people of Busoga not to be misled by anyone, insisting that the region is bigger than any individual.

"Busoga is bigger than anybody. Everybody is equal in Busoga. Let no body mislead you. Don't be misled that the party or Museveni are bad. We are all good. If the is policemen misbehaving, we shall chase them but we are still here."

Among assured Busoga, "I am going to be deputy Speaker for 10 years and then move onto the position of Speaker. I want to tell you NRM is still here and I am still here."

The Deputy Speaker promised to deal with the problems affecting the area including sugarcane prices and the issue of Busoga University.

She asked the area MP to present a motion to the floor of parliament for a government take over which she said she would push but also noted that headquarters of the university will remain in Iganga.

Earlier, the Iganga RDC had reported Covid vaccine scarcity in the area and in response, Among promised to get in touch with the Ministry of Health and give feedback soon.

The Deputy Speaker also donated 11 hospital beds including one for delivering mothers.