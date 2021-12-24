Uganda: Teachers, Learners Need Counselling Before Schools Re-Open - UPC

23 December 2021
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

As Uganda prepares to re-open schools in January 2022 after two years, the president of Uganda People's Congress, Jimmy Akena has called for counselling of both teachers and children to prepare them for the new setting of school life.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Akena said these groups of people have faced a lot of challenges in their lives and need psychological help and counselling.

"I commend the government for training teachers in preparation for the reopening of schools, this will advance their knowledge base especially on the new academic structure/syllabus, "he said.

Akena acknowledged that in the current economic situation, parents and guardians are going to struggle with school fees and other scholastic materials due to the Covid-19 effects on the economy.

He said the party is aware that schools, especially private ones, are facing difficult times to repay the loans they acquired before Covid-19 pandemic and the same applied to parents.

"I therefore request the school authorities to be lenient enough and appreciate where we are coming from as a country, embrace payments by instalments to enable continuity of education and parents should as well endeavour to play their part, "he said.

Akena said Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns have hugely affected UPC in several aspects.

He urged the government to address the general welfare of workers as it will bridge gaps and forestall any industrial actions.

"I applaud both the Uganda Medical Association and government for choosing dialogue to solve the issues at hand. It is our hope that their engagements will restore sanity in the health sector," he said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X