Uganda: Kamya, Museveni and Corruption Fight

Kampala, Uganda — On December 9, President Yoweri Museveni joined the new Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya, after she persuaded him to launch the lifestyle audit, a new anti-corruption drive spearheaded by the Inspectorate of Government (IG).

Kamya said it is her attempt at catching the big people involved in corruption.

"People have been telling us we want the big people charged with corruption. People are saying we are tired of the mukene being arrested for corruption. We want the big fish," she said.

"The problem with getting the big fish is lack of evidence because when they discuss their deals they rarely leave loose ends. In most cases, the courts say you did not prove beyond reasonable doubt and they are set free. This is after investing a lot in investigation. That's why we are now emphasizing lifestyle audit.

"I may not be able to catch stealing the money but I know that you earn this much from your salary and yet your children go to a luxurious school, you own property whose value way beyond your known income, there we come to you to account," she said.

Slap in the face

In the lead up the December 9 Anticorruption Day, President Museveni asked religious leaders to preach against corruption. His reasoning was the corrupt come from society and even go to places of worship where they give offerings and participate in other church/mosque fundraisers. Yet the money they offer is stolen from public finances.

Sceptical Ugandan have since focused on the remarks President Museveni made after Kamya spoke. Museveni said Kamya was clever but he cautioned her to tread carefully.

"We are still lucky that our corrupt people are corrupt here, they steal the money, and put it here, you see a five-star hotel from corruption. Now if you only concentrate on the lifestyle, then they will take the money out and you will have no evidence here," Museveni said.

Museveni's remarks have been interpreted as a slap to the face of the new IGG who has been speaking tough against corruption given that now she is the chief government ombudsman/woman. Before Kamya was appointed the IGG, the Inspectorate had been running an asset, income and liability declaration campaign under the leadership code which requires all public servants to declare their wealth as a way of fighting graft.

And there have been several other anti-corruption slogans like the famous Kisanja Hakuna Mcheza initiated by President Museveni as he was sworn in after the 2016 elections.

Each year, anti-corruption agencies come up with anti-graft slogans. Some these slogans and campaigns include, "Ending corruption starts with me", Promoting Social Accountability through active Citizenry", "Expose the Corrupt", "Stop corruption", "End corruption", Anti-corruption run", etc. Most of these slogans and campaigns are driven by donors who inject funds into anti-corruption institutions with the aim of raising awareness in fighting corruption.

In spite of these campaigns, over the years, corruption indices have put Uganda among the 30 most corrupt countries in the world with its anticorruption performance averaging 20 on a scale where 0 is the worst and 100 is the best. This is in spite of establishing a plethora of laws, policies and institutions that fight corruption.

As a show of force in the fight against corruption, Uganda established the Inspectorate of Government (IG) in 1998. Other organisations involved in the anti-corruption fight include the Office of Auditor General, Financial Intelligence Authority, Directorate of Public Prosecutions, State House Anti-Corruption Unit, the police, etc. These are backed by a host of anti-corruption laws. Yet the vice of corruption appears to spread more.

Growing problem

The Fourth National Integrity Survey commissioned by the IG shows that 58% of the households surveyed had experienced corruption. The survey says young people between the age bracket of 15 and 24 experienced corruption incidents more than any age group.

Peter Wandera, Executive Director, Transparency International Uganda, says there is a serious problem in Uganda about corruption. He said that since 1996 the annual corruption perception index by Transparency International has always put Uganda at less than 30. In 2019, Uganda's performance in the fight against corruption was 28 but in 2020 the score sunk to 27.

The National Integrity Study by the Inspectorate of Government found that Uganda loses Shs10 trillion per year to corruption. These studies are corroborated by Afrobarometer, which is a global survey which covers Africa. The Uganda Bribery Index of 2020 discovered that 59.2% of respondents had encountered an experience of bribery. That's six out of 10 Ugandans have experienced bribery. This shows that instances of corruption in Uganda are very high.

On a number of occasions, President Yoweri Museveni has complained that investors are being frustrated by the corrupt warning that anyone caught engaged in such a vice will be prosecuted. Corruption threatens the amount of foreign direct investments in the country. Corruption also denies social and public services to the people of Uganda especially the poor and vulnerable.

"Corruption disproportionately affects the poor most," says Wandera, adding that: "this can be witnessed in the recent challenges that came up in attending to COVID-19 pandemic response programmes be it food, medical, etc. most of the poor people did not get the Nabanja cash. Instead it is the people working at the different districts that got this money." He was referring the COVID-19 relief fund that the government of Uganda issued out to the vulnerable.

Engaging citizens

To curb the vice of corruption, Uganda has come up with a number of campaign drives and initiatives. The lifestyle audit campaign is the most recent. This entails comparison of official income and lifestyle.

"In the past the government of Uganda has come with a number of anticorruption campaigns. When Kisanja hakuna mchezo came we were hopeful finally corruption would be finished but we don't know whether it became mchezo hakuna kisanja because corruption is not ending in Uganda. Soon afterwards we saw another campaign: the run against corruption, the President himself took part. But it seems corruption is too fast and leaving the runners. So as we move on with lifestyle audit let's hope we shall move beyond politics and hopefully we shall be able to see some changes," said Wandera.

"We are engaging citizens because corruption is not far from them. It is because of corruption that they don't get proper services," says Wandera.

Xavier Ejoyi, the Country Director, ActionAid Uganda, an NGO which campaigns for good governance and accountability, says the fight against corruption is a struggle where everyone with or without a label must fight corruption.

"Every Ugandan has a right to fight corruption. You don't need to be in any agency government or civil society or private sector company to fight corruption. It is a right for every citizen. This is a collective effort against corruption. All stakeholders should come up with a unique commitment to fight corruption," Ejoyi told The Independent.

He urged citizens to actively demand accountability from leaders. "In a democratic country like Uganda, the citizen is the principal and government an agent. Those who work for government should take humility that they are working for the citizen. They should work seriously on the responsibility of meeting the needs of citizens (principal). And the citizen should ask for accountability i.e. how did the agent use the decision-making power. It is the kind of accountability we need as citizens to find out how taxes we pay are being used," said Ejoyi.

Beti Kamya insists fighting corruption should be all round. Many times people tend to point at public officials as being corrupt leaving out other members of society.

"There is corruption in both private and public sectors. We must speak and fight against it. Government is doing well by putting in place the legal framework and institutions to fight corruption like the IG, Office of the Auditor General, Directorate of Public Prosecution, the police, the Leadership Code Tribunal, etc. Parliament has done its part to enact laws that aim at fighting corruption like the Whistleblowing Act, Public Finance Management Act, etc. Sadly, in spite of these efforts, corruption is now growing by leaps and bounds to pandemic proportions," said Kamya.

She said people need to get angry with corruption in order to get better services.

"Is it really our war us the elite discussing corruption in the comfort of five-star hotels? Some of us here inflate the cost of a plate of lunch in this convention. Can we fight corruption when we are in the comfort of air-conditioned offices, with our six-figure salaries, with guaranteed health insurance? Can we fight and win the war on corruption when funding of your projects comes from elsewhere, when the donor stops funding anti-corruption advocacy you change to another activity that suits the funder's interests? Now there is COVID-19, are you changing to that? Is it really our war? Are you really in this war against corruption for real? Or are you in activism to survive economically? Are you a committed crusader against corruption?" Beti Kamya asked those thought-provoking questions. She was emphasising the need for total commitment to fight corruption.

"So, whose war is this fight against corruption? It is for that person who goes to Mulago and finds no medicine because of corruption. It is that person who has no access to quality education because someone has stolen money for school capitation grant. That's the person who has to join the war on corruption. That is the ordinary citizen. Hence is it important to promote citizen participation in the fight against corruption," Kamya said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She argued that people need to own the fight against corruption. Giving an analogy of the anger of the village people against a chicken thief because he or she is a threat to their own chickens but they are quick to defend and demand the release of the village neighbour's son who has been arrested for corruption.

"They will mobilise to say 'leave our son alone" because they don't associate with the cost of corruption at a personal level. That will take education of the masses to change this attitude towards theft of public funds. We need religious leaders, civil society and government to sensitize our people that corruption is hurting us all and we need to join the war on corruption because this link is missing," Kamya said.

As a way forward, Ejoyi says: "The war on corruption is winnable but we need a serious political commitment to fight corruption. We need commitment to end corruption from the President, Cabinet, Parliament, and other leaders. Somebody said fighting corruption is like writing a cheque. If you don't have enough money on the bank account, the cheque will bounce and you will be in trouble. The president is the appointing authority of the IGG, Auditor General, DPP, chief justice, minister, police IGP so he should not be complaining of corruption because he can hire and fire at will. That's why we say corruption starts and ends with political leadership commitment.

Secondly, the citizens need to step up and get information to know their role in fighting corruption. If citizens are aware that it is a responsibility of the state to provide services and not a charity, then we will have a marked change in fighting corruption."

"The fight against corruption is protracted and we should not look at it as an overnight challenge," says Wandera, adding that: "This is a war we should have the resolve, will and systems in place to fight. It means the corrupt will also fight back, so we should be ready to challenge and defeat them. Indeed, the corrupt are fighting back. You have heard of intimidation. People should stay firm in the fight against corruption. Be in this fight to ensure every Ugandan gets services as planned for. We call on government to respect civic space. We need to create synergies in the fight against corruption."

Cissy Kagaba of the NGO, Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda, says there is need for proper funding of the state anticorruption agencies in order to maximize the fight against corruption. In the 2020 report to parliament, the Auditor General said his office's budget was short of Shs6.5 billion which affected its operations.