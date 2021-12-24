Tanzania: World Cup - Big Boost for Tanzanite

THE government has reiterated it will continue to create a conducive environment to enable Tanzanite qualify for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup to be staged in Costa Rica.

The brave country's women progressed into the next stage of the qualifiers after eliminating Burundi on a 4-3 aggregate win following their 1-1 draw with Burundi in their second leg match in Burundi.

Up next, they will face Ethiopia in another two- legged battle with the first match to be staged late in January, 2022 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Sa- laam while the return clash will be played in Ethiopia in February.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam recently, the Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Innocent Bashungwa acknowledged the fighting spirit showcased by the Tanzanian players in the campaign despite facing challenges on the match day.

"We understand that you encountered several prob- lems before the game but that did not drive you backwards as you keenly fought for the country and managed to win a ticket of marching further into the contest.

"We are proud of you especially after playing the game with few players on the pitch and you went on to claim the good results which enabled the team to move for- ward," Bashungwa said.

He then assured the play- ers that the government and the Tanzania Football Fed- eration (TFF) will continue to be close with the team by creating a nice environment to enable them to blossom in different competitions they are engaged in.

"We want Tanzania for the first time to compete in the Under-20 Women's World Cup and this is the best opportunity for you to fulfill that dream that is why we will make sure that you get whatever you deserve in order to produce another victory against Ethiopia in both legs.

"We do not have doubts with your abilities hence any moment you want to be in the camp, tell us and we will facilitate that because we do not want to lose this chance of playing in the world cup," said him.

In the first leg match versus Burundi, Tanzanite emerged 3-2 winners as such an away 1-1 draw was enough to see them stepping into the next phase of the biggest foot- ball showdown.

A total of 16 teams from six continental competitions will be given green light to parade in the finals and Costa Rica have already qualified.