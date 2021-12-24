Tanzania: Biashara Inited to Recruit Two International Strikers

THE Mara-based Premier League side, Biashara United plan to recruit two international strikers who will add strength to their squad for the league and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) matches.

Speaking to the ' Daily News', The team's assistant coach, Marwa Chambeli said they have already held talks with the players whom he did not want to reveal their names while confirming that from today they will arrive in Tanzania.

Chambeli disclosed that the Mara-based team plans to add stars from Uganda and Ghana.

"Though our team is not having a smooth run this sea- son, we have planned to im- prove our attacking area only while other departments will remain as they are,"he said.

Chambeli added the league is going to be tough and their team has been good because they made enough preparations. Biashara United have so far played 9 matches, they have won one match only against Tanzania Prisons at Nelson Mandela stadium in Sumbawanga, Rukwa region.

They have lost three matches; 2-0 to Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri stadium in Moro- goro, 1-0 to Coastal union and 1-0 to Ruvu Shooting. Both games were played at Karume stadium in Mara region.

Biashara United have drawn in five matches. They have netted seven and conced- ed three six goals.

Biashara United will now travel to Dar-es-salaam for the Premier League match against Dar Young Africans at Benjamin Mkapa stadium on December 26th his year.

After playing against Yanga, Biashara United will travel to Lindi to play against Namungo FC at CCM Ilulu stadium on December 30th this year.

After their two away matches they will return to Mu- soma to confront Kagera Sugar on January 15th next year.