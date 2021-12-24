Tanzania: Azam Face Acid Test Vs Ruvu Today

AZAM will be searching to snatch vital three points in the ongoing NBC Premier League campaign as they face Ruvu Shooting at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam today.

The game will be tenth fixture of the season for both sides with five matches to go before ending the league's first round hence; bagging essential three points is the most important thing for each team on the log.

After being held to a 2-2 draw by Mbeya City in their recently played encounter at their backyard, Azam will be sniffing to collect maximum points to plaster smiles on their fans during the Christmas holiday.

In another development, the Chamazi based club have blessed Salum Abubakar's 'Sure Boy' demands to terminate his contract at the club and he is now free to join any team of his choice.

This was confirmed yesterday by Azam's Information Officer Thabit Zakaria who said after receiving his contract termination letter on Tuesday, the club saw it health to release him to pursue his talent elsewhere.

"After going through all legal procedures, the Board of the club saw it necessary to release him with- out any conditions as such; Abubakar is free to join any club of his choice where he ought to continue with his football career.

"If you may recall, last season, he also submitted a contract termi- nation letter to the club but the management opted to sit down with him to hear his demands and in the end, everything was sorted out.

"But now, the management has seen it essential to release him without any constraints basing on his reputation at the club and his desire to seek challenges elsewhere," said Zakaria.

He added: "He will continue to be remembered for his remarkable services at the club since and noth- ing will ever erase his good history at Azam.

"We wish him well wherever he will go to play and he should continue to uplift his career for the bet- terment of himself and the country at large."

Abubakar was among the three senior players who were recently forgiven by the club after serving a long term suspension for misconduct.

Others are Aggrey Morris and Mudathir Yahya.

According to Zakaria, Sure Boy's contract was due to end in September next year but he is now free to trade at any club following the decision reached by the two par- ties.

However, Morris and Yahya are reported to have joined their colleagues in camp and they could probably be featured in their today's league duel versus Ruvu Shooting.