Tanzania: NMB Bags 2021 Tanzania's Safest Bank Award

NMB Bank Plc has once again proved its market lead- ership, unrivalled financial stability and readiness to serve the country after scooping the safest bank award in Tanzania for the second time in two years.

The lender bagged this year's accolade, its eighth in 2021, after beating local peers in the Global Finance magazine's annual rankings of the World's Safest Banks for 2021 in the country awards category.

The bank's Chief Finance Officer (CFO), Mr Juma Kimori, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the New York- based publication bestowed it with the honour mostly due to its sound financials, custom- er service excellence, digital innovations and formidable technological investments.

"Credit ratings, solid fundamentals, financial performance, assets base, approach to cybersecurity, digital banking solutions, financial inclusion, innovation and technology, all contributed to the accolade," Said Mr Kimori.

He noted that the annual rankings of the World's Saf- est Banks by Country are se- lected through an evaluation of these financial variables in which the bank emerged tops in Tanzania over its peers. According to him, the award equates to NMB's stability, resilience and digital transformation and innovation capabilities in supporting employees, customers and the wider community to achieve financial success.

"We are honoured to be recognized as Tanzania's Safest Bank for the Year 2021. We continue working on evolving the bank's capa- bilities to deliver sustained returns and are proud to remain a trusted partner for our customers, providing for all their banking solutions in safe and innovative ways," he pointed out.

The new recognition, which CFO Kimori said serves as yet another testa- ment of NMB's status as the most profitable and safest financial institution in Tanzania, comes a few months after its scooping of seven other international awards.

These include the Best Bank in Tanzania for the 9th consecutive year by Eu- romoney, Best Retail Bank, Best SME Bank, Best Investment Bank, Best Innovation in Retail Banking and last month's award from Master- Card International as 'Fastest Bank in Card Usage Growth in Tanzania'.

The NMB leader said the safest bank award in the prevailing challenging eco- nomic times is also proof of the market's trust in its operations and overall perfor- mance. In quarter three, the lend- er whose assets base soared to 8.2ri/-, posted a net profit of 211bn/-.

"That financial clout puts us in a better position to con- tinue serving the country in 2022 and beyond as we con- solidate our position of be- ing the most innovative and customer-centric bank in the country," he pointed out.

According to the publisher and editorial director of Global Finance, Mr Joseph Giarraputo, the resilience of banks has been critical in supporting businesses and national economies as the world is ready for post Co- vid-19.

"For Tanzania, NMB is a paragon of stability, and con- tinues to provide the necessary support for government and communities as they seek to recover from the pan- demic's economic shocks."