Liberia: Bea Mountain Donates Lrd140k to Bassa Sports

Bea Mountain Corporation has presented 140, 000 Liberian Dollars and several food items to the Bassa Sports Association after Grand Bassa County qualified for the second phase of the National County Sports Meet.

Bea Mountain Mining Corporation is a subsidiary of Avesoro resources group that is currently undertaking exploration program in District#3, Grand Bassa County.

The Corporation made the presentation recently through its Community Relations Supervisor for Exploration, Victor Flomo.

Mr. Flomo said the donation is their way of supporting Grand Bassa County in the ongoing National County Sports Meet.

On behalf of the company, Mr. Flomo presented 10 bags of Rice, 25 sacks of water, cartons of fish and chicken, 2 tins of vegetable oil, a cartoon of Vita and salt to the Bassa Sports Association.

He also donated cash of 140,000 Liberian dollars in the name of the Corporation as his own way of giving back to the county.

At the same time, he made a personal contribution of fifty United States Dollars ($50.00) to Grand Bassa County in the National County Sports Meet.

In response, the Chairperson of the Bassa Sports Association Jerry Vonyeegar thanked Bea Mountains Corporation for the timely contribution towards the county sports.

Mr. Vonyeegar also appreciated the Management of the Corporations for thinking about Grand Bassa County in the 2021/2022 National County Sports Meet.

He emphasized that the teams are prepared to win the trophies this season.