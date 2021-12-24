Liberia: What Kills James Sirleaf?

opinion

The sudden death of James Sirleaf, one of the sons of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has left Monrovia on edge just three days to Christmas, and barely months after sons of two other former Liberian Presidents were separately discovered dead in their respective homes here.

Family sources hinted the New Dawn that Mr. Sirleaf who had never reported sick, went unconscious Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at his residence in the Monrovia suburb of Congo Town and was rushed to the J.F.K. Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

There has been no report of foul play but cause of death is yet to be established. However, sources revealed that there shuttling between the Ministry of Justice in Monrovia residents of the Sirleaf family last night, and the government here has offered to conduct an autopsy on the remains of the late James Sirleaf to establish cause of death.

Sirleaf had made series of post on Facebook as at Tuesday night, the first being after 6Pm and the second followed after 9PM

The New Dawn also gathers that the government has offered to conduct an autopsy on the remains of the deceased to establish the cause of death.

The late James Sirleaf was a professional banker, who worked for Citibank USA for many years like his mother, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf prior to stepping into politics.

He reportedly served as General Manager for the Monrovia Oil Trading Corporation up to his abrupt death.

Between September and October this year, John Hilary Tubman, son of former Liberian president William V.s. Tubman, was murdered in his residence in Fiamah, Sinkor, while Liberia's Peace Ambassador, Rev. Richard Tolbert, son of slain President Dr. William R. Tolbert, Jr. was discovered dead in his residence.

The Government of Liberia thru President George Manneh Weah subsequently announced a price tag of US$5,000 each, for suspected killers of these individuals, including the mysterious death of a female Immigration Officer at her Brewerville residence outside Monrovia.

By Jonathan Browne

