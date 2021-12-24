Liberia: LP NEC's Embraces Call for Dialogue

-Welcomes Brumskine's daughter statement

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Liberty Party (LP) has embraced the call for a constructive dialogue, a day following a call for the cessation of ongoing infighting within the party by Charlyne Brumskine, the daughter of its founding father.

A constituent member of the opposition bloc Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), LP has been rocked by a crisis that has split the party into factions loyal to its political leader Sen. Nyonblee Karnga - Lawrence and Sen. Abraham Darius Dillon on one hand, and LP Chair Musa Bility and his loyalists on the other hand.

Nyonblee and Dillon's faction seems to be leaning on the side of CPP chairman and Unity Party standard-bearer Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai for the CPP 2023 presidential ticket, while Bility's faction has already endorsed Alternation National Congress (ANC) standard-bearer, Alexander B. Cummings, for the CPP presidential ticket.

Bility and Karnga - Lawrence have both announced each other's suspension from the party.

But addressing the media on Tuesday, Charlyne call for a sincere constructive dialogue within the party and the respect for the rule of law and upholding the four principles of the party which are Reconciliation, Reform, Recovery, and Rebuilding

In a statement issued by the party and signed by Chairman Bility, it said "as partisan Brumskine stated, the principles of reconciliation and the rule of law are inextricably connected. Invoking the memory of our founding father, Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine, we accept and will avail ourselves, whenever called upon, to begin the process of healing and unifying our party".

Charlyne had called on both parties to embrace reconciliation and rule of law which she described as siblings and are inextricable components of a healthy civil society.

She defined rule of law as the restriction of the arbitrary exercise of power by subordinating it to well established and defined rules which according to the young lawyer implies that a party or a government must establish its governing laws and stick to it even if it does not work in the interest of a few. She made the call when she addressed a well-publicized press conference she hosted in her office in Congo Town, Monrovia, Liberia.

"Now we must come together under the rule of law and reconcile. I know that this will not be easy. I know that there is tremendous hurt and anger on both sides. This is understandable. This speaks to the strength and the passion of our Party. But now, it is time to turn the grenades and rockets, the machine guns and knives away from each other in the party and launch them at poverty, corruption, lack of patriotism, and all other societal ills", she said

"If we do not reconcile as a Party, we are useless to this nation! What good is a Party with a leadership structure and executive committee recognized by the NEC but who do not have a strong constituent base, what good is a strong and large constituent base with a leadership structure that is not recognized by NEC? We are nothing until we are ONE! If we continue to fight like this we are of service to NO ONE! Certainly not any other political institution, and definitely of no use to the country. The masses are looking at us! Our country needs strong political institutions as the prop for good governance!"

Meanwhile, it is not clear what the Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence faction makes of this call since they are yet to release a statement following Charlyne's press conference Tuesday.