Egypt: Al Ahly Wins CAF Super Cup for Eighth Time

Defending champions and CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly won the CAF Super Cup after defeating Raja Casablanca of Morocco 6-5 on penalties at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in the Qatari capital on Wednesday.

This is the eighth time Al Ahly won the championship.

In the previous five confrontations between the two teams, each of them won once and three matches ended in draw, which confirms that it will be a tough game.

After the 90 minutes ended in a 1/1 draw, the game was sent to penalty shootouts. Both teams scored their five initial attempts.

Akram Tawfik stepped up to take the sixth penalty and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to give his side an advantage. Abdelilah Madkour was the one to take Raja's penalty but was unable to hit the target, handing Al Ahly their eighth Super Cup.