Malawi: Maneb Goes Digital in Candidate Registration and Payment of Examination Fees

23 December 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has announced plans to roll out digital registration of candidates sitting for all Examinations to 19 districts starting from January to February, 2022.

The board has also introduced e-payment for examination fees from candidates.

MANEB Executive Director Professor Dorothy Nampota told reporters in Lilongwe on Wednesday that the board piloted e-registration and e-payment in Zomba Rural and Urban this year.

"It has proved that the system is a success hence the rolling out to other districts," she said.

The remaining other districts will join in 2023, she said.

She said the system will address challenges experienced by schools on capturing candidates' data as well as embezzling of Examinations fees.

Unlike in the manual system, she said, the new system will capture candidates data online at school level and will be sent directly to MANEB servers on time.

Parents and guardians will pay examination fees online through National Bank, NBS Bank and TNM Mpamba.

She said the board is finalizing processes to add Airtel money and Standard Bank to also receive examination fees.

The Director of Administration in the Ministry of Education, James Manyetera, welcomed the development, saying it will increase efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of assessment services.

"The ministry will directly support the training of users and school administrators as well as provide internet facilities to schools," Manyetera said.

In addition, he said, the ministry will enhance data processing systems and data storage capacity at MANEB through procurement of necessary Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) equipment.

