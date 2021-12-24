Cameroon: NW, SW Reconstruction - Entrepreneurial, Moral Values Built in Nw Youths

Maiden edition of Youth Talent Challenge (YOTAC), event in Bamenda inspires vulnerable talented North West youths to excel in moral, civic and entrepreneurial initiatives.

The recovery pillar of the United Nation's Development Programme (UNDP), for the North West Region is to thank for standing by the maiden edition of the Youth Talents Challenge show, an initiative that seeks to change the mindset and inspire hope in vulnerable talented young people, not helped by the ongoing socio-political and security crisis rocking the North West and other regions of the nation.

The event on December 17, 2021 detected, recognized and promoted budding talents, some of who feature the uniqueness of the North West Region. The youths impressed in the Youth Talents Challenge competition covering the disciplines of Comedy, Poetry, Drama, Music, Singing, Drawing, Painting and Film making, Arts, Craft and Modelling. It was a rare moment with messages that build peace, promote justice and freedoms. It was against this backdrop that the President of YOTAC, Otia Suh Vitalis inspired the youths to embrace moral, civic and entrepreneurial values that ensure personal development, showcase integrity and positively move them forward.

The Young Talents Challenge is a brainchild of the "Red Feathers Award" and Otia Suh Vitalis said the initiative inculcates in youths, values that help them achieve decent lives from their God-given talents in a conducive environment. It was also a moment to give meaning to social cohesion. The UNDP Social Cohesion Expert in the North West region, Leslie Ngwa had lessons for the youths on leadership through a culture of inclusion, respect for diversity and non-violence. It was all about lessons to help the youths blend talent and good morals to emerge.

They were drilled to stay safe by avoiding hate speech, deviant activities, drug addiction, etc. The merits of moral and civic education were stressed. Inspiring life stories helped matters for many who are suffering frustrations and trauma, blamed on the ongoing crisis. The Regional Delegate of Arts and Culture, Gamje Comfort, Youth Affairs, Amambuh Angele and the Regional Coordinator of the UNDP, Mary Nyuyinui cheered the laureates of respective competitions. The chapter closed with the President of YOTAC, Otia Vitalis revealing that the initiative also exposes young talents to mentors expected to help the sun to shine on them.