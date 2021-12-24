Egypt, Oman Mull Boosting Trade, Investment Cooperation

Trade and Industry Minister Nevine Gamea underlined on Thursday the importance of benefiting from the Omani market for Egyptian exports to access the Gulf Cooperation Council countries as well as markets bound with Oman by free trade agreements.

During her meeting with Omani Trade and Industry Minister Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef via video conference, Gamea discussed ways of boosting trade, industrial and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The Omani side invited the minister to visit Muscat during the first quarter of 2022, leading a delegation of businessmen to explore ways of economic, trade and investment cooperation, according to a statement by the ministry.

Gamea said intensive meetings will be held within the coming period between the two sides' officials and businessmen in addition to holding the Egyptian-Omani business council and an investment forum.

She said the Omani products could also benefit from the Egyptian market to access COMESA markets grouping 21 countries.

The Omani minister reiterated his country's hope to benefit from the Egyptian expertize in the economic, trade and investment domains.

He underlined the importance of the Egyptian-Omani business council in boosting trade and investment relations.

He reiterated keenness on benefiting from the Egyptian expertize in e-commerce domain.

He underlined the importance of increasing joint investments within the coming period.

