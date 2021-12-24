Egypt: Cabinet Holds Its 1st Weekly Meeting in New Administrative Capital

23 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet started on Thursday 23/12/2021 its first meeting under Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli in the New Administrative Capital to discuss political, social and economic files, as well as the latest developments regarding COVID-19 and how to provide vaccines doses to citizens.

The cabinet will also debate a number of draft laws and important ministerial decrees aiming at achieving development at all levels as well as economic and social stability and efforts of encouraging investments and following up national projects nationwide and how to implement presidential initiative "Decent Life" to develop rural areas.

It is expected to tackle measures taken upon the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on providing a social umbrella to develop health, sports, education and transport systems with the aim of improving services offered to citizens.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X