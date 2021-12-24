Egypt: Cabinet Holds Its 1st Weekly Meeting in New Administrative Capital

The Cabinet started on Thursday 23/12/2021 its first meeting under Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli in the New Administrative Capital to discuss political, social and economic files, as well as the latest developments regarding COVID-19 and how to provide vaccines doses to citizens.

The cabinet will also debate a number of draft laws and important ministerial decrees aiming at achieving development at all levels as well as economic and social stability and efforts of encouraging investments and following up national projects nationwide and how to implement presidential initiative "Decent Life" to develop rural areas.

It is expected to tackle measures taken upon the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on providing a social umbrella to develop health, sports, education and transport systems with the aim of improving services offered to citizens.