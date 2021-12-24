Uganda: Observe Covid Sops, Renew Faith in God, Says Museveni in Christmas Message

President Museveni has urged believers all over the country to use the festive season to reenergize their efforts to control the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

"As a country, God is helping us to emerge from the scourge of the deadly Coronavirus disease. I urge you to embrace the countrywide vaccination campaign and to continue observing the Standard Operating Procedures to curb the spread of the virus," Museveni said in his Christmas message.

According to the president, as they celebrate Christmas, believers should welcome into their hearts the message of love, compassion and care for one another, generosity, holiness and faithful worship of God.

"The merry-making which is always associated with the festive season should not detract you from focusing on the spiritual significance of Christmas. May this Christmas renew your faith in God; bring healing and divine joy to your families," he said.

Here is President Museveni's Christmas message in full;

Countrymen, Countrywomen and all the Bazukulu,

Warm salutations and a Merry Christmas to you all.

Christmas is a time when all believers in the Christian faith celebrate the birth of the Saviour, our Lord Jesus Christ.

It is the genesis of man's salvation and redemption from death, which is the consequence of sin.

As you celebrate this year's Christmas, I encourage you to welcome into your hearts the message of love, compassion and care for one another, generosity, holiness and faithful worship to God.

The merry-making which is always associated with the festive season should not detract you from focusing on the spiritual significance of Christmas. As a Country, God is helping us to emerge from the scourge of the deadly Coronavirus disease. I urge you to embrace the countrywide vaccination campaign and to continue observing the Standard Operating Procedures to curb the spread of the virus.

May this Christmas renew your faith in God; bring healing and divine joy to your families.

The First Lady, Mama Janet, joins me in wishing you a Merry Christmas.

Y.K. MUSEVENI

PRESIDENT