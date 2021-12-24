Algeria: Online Payment Service Accessible to Over 10 Million Citizens

Algiers — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Aïmen Benabderrahmane said Thursday that the launch of the electronic payment service through the interoperability between Algeria Post and the Interbank Network will allow more than 10 million E-Payment Card (EPC) holders to benefit from online payment service.

In an opening address at the signing ceremony of an agreement on the launch of interoperability of electronic payment systems between Algeria Post and the Interbank Network, organized at the International Convention Centre, Benabderrahmane said the "agreement between Algeria Post and the Economic Interest Grouping of Electronic Banking (EIG Electronic Banking) and the Company of Automation of Interbank Transactions and Electronic Payment (SATIM) will enhance the widespread use of electronic means of payment."

Recalling that the "agreement of interoperability concluded between the aforementioned parties came into effect on 5 January 2020," the Prime minister said "through the mechanism of interoperability between postal and banking networks, holders of Edahabia card and interbank card CIB have benefitted from secure electronic banking services through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Automated Banking Machines (ABMs) nationwide."

"The new agreement completes this interoperability through online payment service for more than 10 million Electronic Payment Card (EPC) holders."

The Prime Minister added that it is "one stage of a process as we assess the fulfilment of one of the commitments of the government action plan for the implementation of the President of the Republic's programme."