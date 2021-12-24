Algeria: Online Payment Service Accessible to Over 10 Million Citizens

23 December 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Aïmen Benabderrahmane said Thursday that the launch of the electronic payment service through the interoperability between Algeria Post and the Interbank Network will allow more than 10 million E-Payment Card (EPC) holders to benefit from online payment service.

In an opening address at the signing ceremony of an agreement on the launch of interoperability of electronic payment systems between Algeria Post and the Interbank Network, organized at the International Convention Centre, Benabderrahmane said the "agreement between Algeria Post and the Economic Interest Grouping of Electronic Banking (EIG Electronic Banking) and the Company of Automation of Interbank Transactions and Electronic Payment (SATIM) will enhance the widespread use of electronic means of payment."

Recalling that the "agreement of interoperability concluded between the aforementioned parties came into effect on 5 January 2020," the Prime minister said "through the mechanism of interoperability between postal and banking networks, holders of Edahabia card and interbank card CIB have benefitted from secure electronic banking services through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Automated Banking Machines (ABMs) nationwide."

"The new agreement completes this interoperability through online payment service for more than 10 million Electronic Payment Card (EPC) holders."

The Prime Minister added that it is "one stage of a process as we assess the fulfilment of one of the commitments of the government action plan for the implementation of the President of the Republic's programme."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X