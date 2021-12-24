Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Twelve patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern, Northern Red Sea, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, eight patients are from Quarantine Center (1) and Testing Stations (7) in Asmara, Central Region. Two patients are from Testing Stations in Mendefera (1) and Mai-Dima (1); Southern Region. One patient is from Testing Station in Ghinda, Northern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from Testing Station in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, sixteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (6) and Southern (10) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 85 and 75 years old patients from the Central Region have passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,609 while the number of deaths has risen to 72.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,829.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

23 December 2021