Tunisia: Coronavirus - Six More Cases of Infection Detected in Monastir

Tunis/Tunisia — Six more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the governorate of Monastir, bringing to 40,223 the total number of infected people in the region since the spread of the epidemic, according to a report published Thursday by the Regional Health Directorate.

According to the same source, the number of deaths linked to the pandemic has stabilised at 1,012 people while the number of patients recovered from the infection has risen to 3,911.

The governorate of Monastir currently has 98 patients carrying the virus, including 10 cases treated in public hospitals and private clinics in the region, the same source said.